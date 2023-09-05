A pretty sunrise was captured on our Live Cam in Aberdeen just before 7am. Some showers have been moving through that part of KELOLAND as well.

After all the heat this weekend, any rain is welcome. Highs reached 100 or better in several areas yesterday, including Sioux Falls.

On radar, showers and thunderstorms have been moving through in rounds across the region. You can see the steadier rain in the northwest.

The 24 hour rain totals have been between 1 and 2 inches from the northern Black Hills to the Buffalo area.

The rain today will advance to the east. Notice the hourly temperature will be much cooler in northern, central, and western KELOLAND along with windy conditions.

The map animation below shows more detail behind the cooling NW winds.

With the wind from Canada comes the smoke again tomorrow. Take a look at the smoke plume forecast the next 24 to 36 hours.

While temperatures will be moderating at the end of the week, another surge of cooler weather should arrive early next week. Some rain may accompany that cooler weather as well.