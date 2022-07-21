It’s a quiet start to the morning across KELOLAND with light winds. Another hot day is likely, but cooler weather is on the horizon.

A few thunderstorms clipped the northeast corner of KELOLAND last night. Most areas missed the rain.

Sisseton picked up .69″ of rain with those storms, but most locations stayed dry.

Today will turn hot again as highs surge into the 90s for many areas west of Sioux Falls. We’ll be watching radar tonight as local thunderstorms develop in the Yankton-Sioux City area. We think Sioux Falls will have a 30% chance of rain in the morning before hot weather returns on Friday. Friday looks especially hot near Pierre with highs around 100.

There is another cold front on the move on Saturday. Storms look more likely in Minnesota during the late afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has already posted a severe weather outlook across much of Minnesota and northern Iowa. We’ll watch the forecast carefully.

With cooler weather expected by Sunday, a few more areas of rain may develop in western SD.

Additional rain chances will arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday and temperatures fall below normal.

You can see the movement of the below average temperatures into the mid section of the nation into next week. This will be a welcome change after all the hot weather we’ve had lately.

Stay cool the best you can today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in eastern KELOLAND and mid 90s west and central.

Storm chances look best near Yankton tonight as lows fall back into the 60s.

100 degree weather will return to parts of central and western KELOLAND tomorrow.

Notice the 80s returning to Sioux Falls next week along with additional rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. We are hoping this will help ease some of the heat and dry stress on area crops and vegetation in the coming days.