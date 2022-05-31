The stormy pattern from the past few days finally exiting KELOLAND today. The animation below shows a timelapse of the afternoon storm moving across the Sioux Falls as it brought strong winds and pockets of hail.

Winds were very strong the past 24 hours with both severe and non-severe t-storm gusts. You can see the highest numbers on this map.

Heavy rain has now soaked much of eastern KELOLAND. The streaks of yellow and red show 3 day rain totals of 2 to 4″, with isolated areas even more near Aberdeen and near the Milbank areas.

The storm system responsible for the storms is now pushing away, leaving behind NW winds across KELOLAND.

While a few showers may dot the maps today, the pattern is mostly drier as NW winds dominate. Another system will be entering the picture by the weekend and may bring areas of rain and cooler temperatures back to KELOLAND.

Highs will stay below average today with highs in the 60s for most locations with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

Tonight should be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s.

We expect more 60s tomorrow with a little more sunshine.