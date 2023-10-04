It’s a pretty morning across KELOLAND after showers and thunderstorms moved across the region.

Rain was widespread across eastern KELOLAND yesterday. Here are some of the rain totals we’ve collected as of 7am.

The numbers on this map are local to the Sioux Falls area.

Now that the rain has exited, we expect a breezy west wind with highs in the 60s today. We expect a few showers to move back into northern SD tonight, followed by cooler and windier conditions tomorrow. Expect highs a few degrees cooler tomorrow, but stronger winds will make a difference. Those strong northwest winds will really fell chilly on Friday as highs struggle to reach 50 in Sioux Falls with a few light showers possible.

This airmass has the potential to produce some areas of frost Friday night and again Saturday night. We’ll continue to update that story the rest of the week.

Here are the details of the forecast.