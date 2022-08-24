SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Warm temperatures today with highs in the 80s and possibly some 90s. Highs are slightly above average as we go through today. Very humid as we go through the afternoon into this evening. There is a chance of scattered showers through the early evening.

2PM

As we go through the remainder of the afternoon and into this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather. This risk covers western South Dakota and southern KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and winds. The I90 corridor could start seeing showers and thunderstorms starting over the dinner hour.

Tonights lows drop into the 50s and 60s. A northerly breeze with bring cooler temperatures and push some of our humidity out of the region. as the sun sets tonight, the chance of showers or thunderstorms diminish.

As we head into tomorrow temperatures will be cooler more seasonable. There is still a chance of scattered showers in the central and western parts of KELOLAND.

Another chance of scattered showers coming this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for highs.