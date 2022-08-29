We have a dry start to the week across KELOLAND with a very pretty sky in the Miller areas this morning. It looks like dry weather will dominate the forecast.

The hourly numbers today should stay in the 70s in the Watertown area. Northwest winds will increase, with gusts over 30mph expected. The wind will diminish tonight, but warmer weather will arrive tomorrow and that trend will increase through the end of the week.

You can see the temperature trends warming up toward the weekend across much of northern and western parts of the country.

You can see that clearly showing up on the latest 6-10 day temperature map from the Climate Prediction Center.

As a result of the warmer pattern, rainfall looks more limited for our region for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.