A nice day is ahead for KELOLAND as Canadian air moves into the region over the next 24 hours. Enjoy it because the big heat is still in the forecast.

Highs yesterday reached 101 in Winner, with 90s in many areas including Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City.

The cold front that is bringing cooler weather today brought little rain to the plains. Most of the scattered t-storms developed into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The moisture in the ground from recent storms will be recycled back into the atmosphere in the coming days, resulting in some high humidity values along with the heat.

Futurecast shows the “cooler” weather today along with lighter winds. Stronger south winds will kick in tomorrow East River, running 20-40mph in the afternoon. Also notice the 100s on Friday in Pierre and Rapid City.

The heat index or “feels-like” temperature will soar on Saturday into the 100s across much of the plains. We do, however, see a disturbance moving into western and northern SD on Sunday that will bring the heat levels down in those areas for a day. Sioux Falls may see a slight reduction before the worst of the heat and humidity resume on Monday and Tuesday.

The anchor of high pressure over the plains will dictate the temperature patterns for a few days. We do expect this heatwave to break around Thursday or Friday of next week. You’ll notice a tropical area of low pressure in Texas is forecast to circulate around the heat core and may very well affect parts of KELOLAND at the end next week. We’ll certainly be needing rain chances at that point.

The 10-day rain cycle hints at that feature on the map below. Also you will see how Tropical Storm Hilary moisture gets pushed into the Rockies as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.