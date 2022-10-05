Following some cloud cover and a few showers, especially to the east, much of the afternoon has been pretty quiet and seasonably mild. The warmer temperatures we had today won’t be seen again for a little while.

As northerly flow takes over and we clear out a little bit, temperatures will fall into the 40s in many areas. A few sheltered locations may even see some upper 30s for overnight lows.

Thursday will be a noticeably chillier day across the region, with northwesterly flow taking the lead on the back side of Wednesday’s boundary. We may see some rain showers in western and southwestern KELOLAND, but much of the area remains dry and breezy otherwise.

Highs will struggle to escape the 50s across the board.

Even chillier air arrives overnight Thursday into Friday, as high pressure begins to make its move and settle over the Northern Plains. A freeze watch is in effect for a large portion of KELOLAND during this time, as lows may fall into the mid to upper 20s. Take all necessary steps to protect any temperature-sensitive plants by this time.

Highs may only reach the 40s in some areas on Friday, with low/mid 50s being the high water mark for some.

Overnight lows will hover near and below freezing on both Thursday and Friday night, so be aware of this if you have any temperature-sensitive plants outside.

By the weekend, we’ll watch as more seasonable temperatures come back into the picture. All the while, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one as well.

Temperatures rebound back into the low/mid 60s on Saturday, with upper 60s/low 70s for the second half of the weekend.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to win out overall as we head into the start of next week. In fact, next Tuesday may be a repeat of today, with 70s possible once more.

In a similar manner to this week, that warmth will be short-lived, as we moderate with near to below average temperatures by the end of next week with a chance for some rain showers on Wednesday. A few flakes may even be possible in the Black Hills by next Wednesday and Thursday.