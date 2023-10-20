SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today has had temperatures 10° to 15° above normal across the area. That means everyone has been at 70° or warmer, nearing 80° in central South Dakota. Normal high temperatures in KELOLAND, for October 20th, is 58°. Western and central South Dakota have had stronger northwest winds, while eastern KELOLAND has stronger southwest winds.

As of 2 PM

The wind will die down overnight. We will keep the skies mostly clear. Overnight lows are going to stay mild in the 40s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be cooler with less wind. Southeastern KELOLAND will stay breezy on Saturday. There will be more clouds filtering into western South Dakota. High temperatures will still be 5° to 10° above normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s across KELOLAND.

Sunday will have a southerly breezy which will help warm the temperatures slightly in central and western South Dakota. There will be more clouds in the area throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s in western South Dakota.

Temperatures stay above normal through Monday across KELOLAND. Temperatures will fall to at or below normal Tuesday through the end of the week, and next weekend. There are daily chances for rain showers Monday through Friday as this system works its way west to east. There will be stronger winds across KELOLAND on Thursday as well.