Hit-or-miss showers and storms have been prevalent across much of the region, and more of that is likely in place as we go through the rest of the day.

Additional showers and some thunderstorms are possible as we go into the night. Again, a few of these storms may pack an extra punch as we head through the first part of the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will remain in place for southern portions of KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

West River locations get in on a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday, while chances are a bit more scattered further to the east.

Once again, highs hold in the 60s and low 70s through much of the region.

A “Marginal Risk” and “Slight Risk” for severe weather are in place for the southwestern corner of KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that comes up later in the afternoon and into the evening.

Rain chances hold on both sides of the river on Tuesday before we get a small break on Wednesday. We may also see a few thunderstorms along the way as well, with highs on Tuesday in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

After the small break on Wednesday, we’re back to square one by Thursday with showers and a few storms being possible into the end of the week.

We’re also going to watch Thursday carefully, as there is a heightened risk for severe weather in south-central KELOLAND. This is subject to change as the late-week outlook evolves, so keep an eye out for updates.

Though we may get a quiet day on Saturday, the break may be short-lived with rain chances returning by next Sunday.

All the while, temperatures remain near to below average through at least Friday. Warmer temperatures try to return by next week.