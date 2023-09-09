SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a cooler and rainy Saturday in portions of KELOLAND. Winds have stayed light out of the northeast, unless you were under a thunderstorm. There are a few rain and thunder showers passing through this afternoon. Clouds have thinned out for the afternoon. Temperatures are cooler than they have been.

As of 3 PM

For this evening in southwestern South Dakota there is a risk of severe weather. The main threats for this evening will be hail and strong winds.

For tonight, there is a chance of rain and thunder showers in western South Dakota. Some of the rain showers could reach central KELOLAND. We will have a light northeast breeze overnight. We will have mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and the light northeast breeze, our temperatures will be cooler. High temperatures will only be in the 60s and low 70s. There is a chance of rain and thunder showers in western South Dakota.

Monday will keep the temperatures cooler. There will be more sunshine but we keep the light northeast breeze. A few light rain showers are possible in the Black Hills and Rapid City.

The 7 day forecast stays mostly dry. The only chances of rain after Monday comes in western South Dakota on Wednesday. High temperatures will be below normal through the middle of the week. We do warm back up to normal by the end of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s, we could see a low temperature in the 30s.