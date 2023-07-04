We’ve had a wide variety of weather over the past 24 hours – but not all of it has been bad. There has been some beneficial rainfall, especially in western South Dakota, and some strong wind gusts over 50 mph early this morning in eastern South Dakota. Early morning thunderstorms also brought some morning rain to Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota. Unfortunately, it was enough rain to cause cancellation of 4th of July festivities in Sioux Falls and other communities.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy, and there may be some lingering showers in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND due to an exiting cold front. Winds will be from the north, and overnight lows will be chilly, in the 50s – even cooler in Rapid City and the west.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and continued very cool. Highs will only be in the mid 70s East River, and the mid to upper 60s in the west. We’ll have a light north breeze in the east, and they will eventually switch to the south in Rapid City.

Skies should be mostly sunny by Thursday, though highs will remain below normal. We’ll have the upper 70s to low 80s, thanks to a gentle south breeze.

Friday we’ll start to be impacted by low pressure in western South Dakota. It could bring scattered thunderstorms to Rapid City and the Black Hills, with some showers late in the day here in the east. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s to around 80.

Another cold front will drop down from the north during the weekend, and that will increase our chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Sunday. Highs will remain a few degrees below normal for early January, in the low 80s.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal to start next week, and there could be just enough energy to produce some thundershowers starting on Tuesday. It looks like temperatures will be on the increase the second half of next week.