SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today’s temperatures are well below normal and most of KELOLAND is cooler than this time yesterday. We have thicker cloud cover that will break apart as we head through the afternoon and evening. Winds are out of the north and remain light.

2 PM

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be near record-breaking as we start the day on Thursday. With overnight lows forecasted in the upper 40s to low 50s, many of the records are in the low to mid-40s. We will keep an eye on these for the morning hours.

Tomorrow will rebound the temperatures nicely. There will be plenty of sunshine and light winds to help warm up the temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. These high temperatures will be below normal just slightly.

Tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours there is a risk for severe weather. The main risk area is in western South Dakota stretching into central KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will try to reach southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls and Yankton, in the early morning hours on Friday.

Friday will see temperatures slightly warmer compared to Thursday, in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday for everyone.

Friday afternoon brings a marginal risk of severe weather along the Nebraska border and western South Dakota, including Rapid City and the Black Hills. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

The 7-day forecast features more chances of rain and thundershowers through the weekend. Skies will be mostly dry Monday and Tuesday before another chance of storms returns on Wednesday. High temperatures for the 7-day forecast stay below normal through the weekend and jump slightly above normal for the first half of the work week.