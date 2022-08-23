SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — High temperatures today sitting a little above average. A 20-30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the central and western parts of KELOLAND. There will be a light breeze from the north or east for much of the area.

2PM

Tonights lows will fall into the 60s. A chance of overnight showers possible in the central and western areas of KELOLAND stretching into the northeast corner of our region.

Highs tomorrow climb to average or above average with widespread 80s and a possibly some 90s. We will hold onto the chance of showers for the day.

Cooler air to come on Thursday. Temperatures could fall into the mid 70s for highs in western KELOLAND Higher chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.