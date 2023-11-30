A passing cold front is bringing cooler air to KELOLAND today, but the weather pattern still remains dry across the region.

Yesterday was very mild for this time of year, with many areas in the 50s. We’ll see more 30s today.

Our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows those 30s this afternoon. High pressure will be overhead tonight and be watching for those northern lights. We’ll see more 30s tomorrow with dry skies.

You can see a storm system to our south the next 24 hours. Otherwise, rain and snow chances look low much of the 7 day forecast. We’ll see if a small system affects our area on Monday.

A big warm-up is likely next week as most of the nation is influenced by very mild Pacific air.

Temperatures could be 20+ degrees above normal across much of the northern plains by mid week if these projections hold.

Here are the details of the forecast.