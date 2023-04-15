Considering what we had in place just a few days ago, today’s chillier weather is going to hit a bit harder…especially to the east and southeast.

Cloud cover will be in place across much of the region, especially East River, as we go through the day. Scattered showers are also likely East River, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you head out.

While rain totals aren’t all that impressive, we could see some localized higher amounts south and east of Sioux Falls through the night and into early Sunday.

Highs today struggle to get out of the low to mid 40s East River, with 40s to low 50s out west. It’ll also be rather windy on both sides of the river…so no one gets out of that.

Winds don’t really back off as we head into the night, with breezy conditions still very much in place as low pressure is slow to depart to the east. A few early rain/snow showers of a lighter variety are possible near and east of I-29.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s under skies that will feature gradual clearing.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we go into the second half of the weekend, but we’ll remain breezy. Highs hold in the 50s in many locations, with some 40s near and east of I-29.

The new work and school week gets off to a great start, with plenty of sunshine to go around on Monday. We’ll also see temperatures warm up a bit more as well as a bonus!

The trend holds steady on Tuesday, though cloud cover will begin to fill in as we head into the second half of the week.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and go into Thursday and even Friday as well. Temperatures also take a step backward as we head into the end of next week as well.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the tail end of the month. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the low 60s.