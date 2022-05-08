Following a rather active evening across KELOLAND, we’ll try to get a small break in place over portions of Mother’s Day. While we do get some breaks, they’ll be very short-lived.

As a result, Mother’s Day, unfortunately, will feature more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Though they will be rather scattered in nature by day, it’ll still be something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Highs take a step backward into the mid/upper 60s to low/mid 70s. Winds also back off a bit during this time as well.

Overnight, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms fire up and move through the region. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place across portions of the region. Large hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns, but just like Saturday…there’s always the non-zero chance for an isolated tornado.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s once more across much of the region, though 40s are possible to the west.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in central and western KELOLAND, on Monday. To the southeast, we stay mainly dry but noticeably warmer than the rest of the region.

Highs for the start of the work week range in the 60s and 70s…except in the southeastern portion of KELOLAND. With a bit more sunshine in place, we should crack the low 80s for highs.

Tuesday features a small break from the instability thanks to high pressure, but the chance for showers and storms returns by Wednesday into Thursday.

We’ll also warm up during the second half of the week, with highs East River climbing into the 70s and 80s.

Beyond the extended forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we go into the middle part of May.