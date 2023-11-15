As advertised, we were able to get a pretty nice day across KELOLAND…complete with above average temperatures and a much-needed break from the wind that we’ve been dealing with.

As of 3 pm CST Wednesday

High pressure, as quickly as it came in, will be on the way out as we head into the night. With that said, though, it’ll still be a decent albeit breezy night. While winds do pick up, we’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

A mainly dry cold front will pass through the region on Thursday, ushering in cooler temperatures to the north and west. Near and southeast of Sioux Falls, we may be able to squeeze in one more warm day with highs in the 60s.

Regardless of where you are, it’ll be a very windy day across KELOLAND. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for your Thursday outlook. Wind advisories are in place in central and western KELOLAND through Thursday afternoon.

Sunny skies return for the end of the week and the first half of the weekend as another area of high pressure comes along and sticks around for more than a day this time.

Cloud cover increases on Sunday as we get ready to head into Thanksgiving week. Low pressure will attempt to build in and send a chance for some scattered showers across the region. This will be our first good chance for rain in several weeks in several areas.

We’ll quiet down again as we go into the middle of the week, but temperatures will continue to drop as we head toward Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: