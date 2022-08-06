It was a noticeably cooler day across KELOLAND. Scattered showers and storms have been seen across portions of the region, and we’ll have more chances as we head later into the night and through the rest of the weekend as well.

Portions of southeastern KELOLAND and the southwestern corner of South Dakota are under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather as a cold front continues to slowly push to the east. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that fires up through the evening and into the first part of the night.

Lows fall into the 50s with low/mid 60s to the southeast.

More rain is likely on Sunday, especially East River, while West River locations dry out.

Everyone gets in on cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s.

The new work week gets off to a seasonable start to the west, with cooler temperatures still hanging around further east.

We’ll see highs in the 70s and low 80s East River, with mid/upper 80s West River.

Much of the work week in general is dry with little in the way of chances for rainfall. We’ll try to get a chance for rain to come along by next weekend.

Though the week starts off cool, we’ll warm back into the 90s by the end of the week and into he weekend. Odds for near to above average temperatures win out as we head into the middle of the month.