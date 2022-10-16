SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Today will be a little cooler than yesterday with highs only into the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern KELOLAND, and upper 40s to mid 50s in central and western South Dakota. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We will also regain the north to northwest wind throughout the day on Sunday with winds 15 to 25 MPH.

Tonights lows will be on the chilly side dropping into the low 20s in eastern KELOLAND and upper 20s across central and western South Dakota. The clouds will try to clear out through the overnight hours. A light breeze will last for the over night hours as well.

Monday will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s in eastern South Dakota. Highs a little warmer to the west with temperatures reaching into the mid 50s, with southerly winds. We will be mostly clear throughout the day. The winds will remain light throughout the day.

Tuesday will be another chilly day in KELOLAND. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota will see highs for Tuesday reach into the 50s. Winds should remain relatively light for the first half of the new work week with plenty of sunshine.

The first half of the seven day forecast cools us down with highs only in the 40s and 50s. By Wednesday and into the second half of the week we will slowly work on a warming trend with highs nearing 70° for next weekend. Overnight lows could deep into the teens again for portions of northeastern KELOLAND Monday into Tuesday.