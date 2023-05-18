SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun has had a hard time cutting through the smoke and haze this afternoon. The wind is from the north and northwest has brought in thicker smoke. Afternoon temperatures are normal for this time of year.

The thick smoke can cause health issues with air quality alerts. The thick smoke is causing visibility issues today. This afternoon visibility is down to 2 or 3 miles. On a normal day with the same conditions minus the smoke visibility should be around 10 miles.

Tonight skies will be partly to mostly clear. We will try to get the smoke out of KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND will be breezy with winds from the north. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs only in the 60s. Eastern KELOLAND will keep a stronger north wind around for the end of the work week. Skies will be clearing from west to east through the day.

Saturday brings more sunshine to all of KELOLAND along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s for the weekend. Winds will be much lighter than Friday. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. Eastern KELOLAND can expect to be a few degrees warmer on Sunday. Western South Dakota and Rapid City could see a few afternoon thunderstorms Sunday.

The new work week will see highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorms will make a return to western South Dakota on Monday with a chance every day. The chance for rain and thunderstorms move into central and northeastern KELOLAND Tuesday through Thursday. Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND get the rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday and Thursday. The wind picks up again for the middle of the week.