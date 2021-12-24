Cooler for Christmas weekend with light snow, mainly northern KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, December 24

Occasionally thick bands of cloud cover are moving through KELOLAND from west to east. Temperatures are much above-average for Christmas Eve, in the 40s – which is 15-30 degrees above normal for the holiday. Sioux Falls briefly hit 50 degrees, setting a record high for December 24th.

2 pm

Tonight will be a cooler night, with the single digits in the north to the teens to around 20 in southern KELOLAND. An incoming low pressure system may produce some flurries (no accumulation) in northern and western KELOLAND. Winds will switch to an easterly direction ahead of the low pressure system.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day, will be much cooler, in the teens in the north near a cold front to the 30s in southern KELOLAND, which is actually close to normal for the holiday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy East River, as a fast moving system will bring an inch or a little more of accumulating light snow north of Highway 14 – the northern half of KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and areas to the south could also get some snow, but more along the lines of flurries to a few tenths of an inch. Whatever snow falls will move swiftly from west to east, with afternoon sunshine in central and western South Dakota.

Another fast-moving system will come through from the west on Sunday, giving Sioux Falls a chance for a few tenths of an inch of snow Sunday morning, while snow could linger through Sunday night in northern South Dakota where some inch or two-type amounts will be possible. Temperatures will continue to cool, with Sunday highs in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south.

Monday looks breezy and colder, as northerly winds cause temperatures to fall during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy, but temperatures will fall into the mid 20s during the afternoon in southern KELOLAND, while the north will fall into the teens for afternoon highs.

We’ll bring our next chance of snow into the forecast on Tuesday, which also looks cooler with below-normal temperatures dropping in. Snowfall could reach a couple inches or more, and the wind will cause temperatures to the single digits in the north, to the teens to low 20s in southern KELOLAND.

Wednesday looks very cold. Aberdeen may not get above zero during the day. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will only manage highs in the teens. Rapid City will be warmer, in the low 20s.

Colder than normal temperatures will linger through New Year’s weekend. 2021 looks like it will also start on the cool side of normal.