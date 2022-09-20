We have another very warm day ahead in the forecast for much of KELOLAND. Fair skies over Aberdeen look very quiet.

It sure was a hot afternoon yesterday with highs in the 90s across much of KELOLAND.

Rain has been lacking across a big part of KELOLAND. Drier ground contributes to hot spells like the one taking place now.

The 30 day rain trend is down to 20-30% levels in the Huron and Watertown areas. We’ll continue to track these trends into early fall.

Here’s our hourly Futurecast update. You can see the heat today in the southeast, but cooler temperatures are starting to move into the northwest. We expect 60s for highs behind the front tomorrow. Don’t forget about a few of the showers tomorrow morning, but heavy rain is not expected.

You can see those showers Wednesday morning on Futurecast below. Better chances of rain will develop on Thursday night into Friday as the next storm system moves into the region. Behind it, the weather for the weekend should be dry once again.

Here are the details of the forecast.