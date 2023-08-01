It’s shaping up to be another warm day across KELOLAND, with morning temperatures already in the 70s in many locations.

A few light showers have developed in western KELOLAND. Most of the rain chances today will be widely scattered at best.

You can see the severe weather risk to our north, with another marginal risk across much of Nebraska.

Futurecast shows the scattered morning rain to the west, with some redevelopment in the far north later today. Any rain around Sioux Falls looks to be limited and widely scattered. Expect more heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

You can see on the map below we have several dry pockets in KELOLAND. Sioux Falls is still running well below normal, a deficit that continues from the early spring.

The drought monitor reflects these trends as well.

Futurecast continues to show a decent level of humidity the next couple of days, with dew points in the 60s for now. Rain chances will increase in the west and north toward the end of the work week. The Sioux Falls area will have the best chances of storms by Saturday as the main cold front moves into the region.

Temperatures will be cooling the extended forecast. We expect below normal temperatures to become more widespread this weekend.

Here are the details of the forecast.