Our cold front will continue to push through the region this evening and into the night, ushering in noticeably cooler air for the end of the work and school week.

Regional Sat/Rad loop as of 2 pm CDT Thursday

From 3 pm Wednesday to 3 pm Thursday

Today’s highs were recorded earlier in the day in central and western KELOLAND, while we were able to squeak in a milder day before the bottom dropped out on this week’s warmth.

As of 3:30 pm CDT Thursday

Temperatures will continue to drop as we go into the night, with overnight lows bottoming out in the 30s and 20s. We may see some rain showers to the southeast, while areas north and west may even see a little bit of snow.

Rain chances hold to the southeast on Friday before we get a chance to dry out. Across the region, it’ll be noticeably cooler with highs in the 40s. Winds won’t be as much of a factor this time around as well.

Temperatures moderate through the weekend. We’ll have a mainly dry day on your Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will pick up a bit as well.

Sunday may see a few rain/snow showers out west with spotty rain showers further east. Highs take a small step backward from Saturday, though it won’t be too chilly.

Warmer temperatures attempt to build back in through Tuesday, with rain chances arriving by Election Day.

In fact, portions of SE KELOLAND may even have a chance to see some thunderstorm activity depending on how things evolve. Keep an eye out for updates on your Election Day outlook.

Rain chances hold steady south and east through Wednesday and Thursday, while rain/snow chances are what we’ll watch to the west. Further east, we’ll see temperatures in the 50s and 60s…with 30s and 40s possibly by next Thursday further west.

Below average temperatures are expected to win out as we head deeper into the middle of the month.