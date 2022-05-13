It is the calm after the storm. The derecho (long lasting wind storm, what we at KELO call a “wall of wind” left that long path of damage from northern Kansas through central Minnesota, though eastern KELOLAND was in the center of the destruction.

Today we still have wind advisories and even high wind warnings in central and northern South Dakota, especially north of Highway 14. Winds will die down around sunset.

Today’s temperatures are much cooler than yesterdays record 90s in Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota. Today we’re only in the 70s in KELOLAND, a little cooler in western South Dakota.

3 PM

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with only a light breeze. Temperatures will drop to the 40s to low 50s – again, Rapid City and the west a little cooler.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with near-normal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday afternoon. It will be breezy, with a northwest wind. Sioux Falls will see an increase in cloud cover Saturday later in the day.

Sunday will be breezy with a westerly wind. There could be some light rain showers in Sioux Falls in the morning. Otherwise, with a partly to mostly sunny afternoon, it will again be in the upper 60s to low 70s across KELOLAND.

Monday looks about the same, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and the low 70s. Then we’ll bring rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs still near-normal in the low 70s.

Temperatures will warm slightly toward the end of the week, and it looks like we’ll have enough energy available to produce scattered thunderstorms and breezy winds Thursday and Friday.

Behind that, it looks like we’ll have much cooler than normal temperatures, unfortunately, for the weekend of May 21-22.