SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a warm day across KELOLAND yesterday. High temperatures ranged from the low 70s to low 80s. Normal highs for October 20th are 57° to 59°, so a majority of KELOLAND was 10° to 20° above normal. Mobridge was the only location in record territory, missing by just a degree.

We will be cooler today, but still above normal temperatures. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. There will be a north breeze around that could be strong at times. There will be plenty of sunshine across KELOLAND, but clouds will start filtering in west to east through this evening and overnight.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light overnight and turn to be from the southeast. Low temperatures will be near normal in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today in central and western South Dakota, due to a stronger southerly breeze. There will be more clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s in eastern KELOLAND, and upper 60s to low 70s in central and western South Dakota. Eastern KELOLAND could see a few light rain showers by tomorrow evening.

Monday will be the last day of above normal temperatures for a while. Monday’s highs will be in the 60s with a few low 70s along the Nebraska border. Western South Dakota will be in the upper 50s due to a northwest breeze. Monday also brings in a widespread chance of light rain showers.

The 7 day forecast brings widespread daily chances for light rain showers through Thursday, and Friday for eastern KELOLAND. There will be stronger winds again on Thursday. By the end of the week and into the following weekend our temperatures are going to fall below normal, with highs only in the 40s to low 50s.