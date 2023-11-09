SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cool day across KELOLAND due to the strong northwest wind that has been around the last couple of days. Afternoon temperatures were nearly normal and slightly below. There have been a few clouds working their way through bringing a few very light rain showers.

As of 2 PM

The strong northwest winds have continued into this afternoon. Wind gusts have been at 30 to 40 MPH. Usta, in Perkins County, had a wind gust of 54 MPH this morning. That’s the same little unincorporated town that had the strongest gust yesterday.

As of 2 PM

The winds start dying down as we head into the evening and overnight. The few clouds will move out of the area. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow is going to be the coldest day of the week. We will have mostly sunny skies and very light winds. High temperatures are only going to be in the 40s which will be just a few degrees cooler than normal.

Veterans Day Saturday will be partly cloudy. There will be stronger winds in southeastern KELOLAND. Saturday also starts a warm up into the middle of the work week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s which will be a couple of degrees warmer than normal.

The stronger winds on Saturday will be from the south in southeastern KELOLAND. Expected wind gusts will be 20 to 30 MPH, so not quite as windy as today and yesterday.

The 7 day forecast stays dry across KELOLAND. There will be more sunshine Sunday and Monday to help with the warm up. High temperatures through the middle of the work week will be in the low 60s, with mid 60s in western South Dakota. Temperatures start falling by next weekend.