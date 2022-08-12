A warm front passing through SE KELOLAND has brought hot, dry air to Sioux Falls. Temperatures are now pushing through the 90s, with some locations west of Sioux Falls expecting to reach triple digits. With a wind switch to a northerly direction, it isn’t as hot as yesterday in northern and western South Dakota.

2PM

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with a northerly breeze. We’ll cool to the mid 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be near normal for the middle of August. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Rapid City will be near 90, with a chance for a few sprinkles in SW South Dakota.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and we’ve kept sprinkles in the forecast East River, where highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be some heavier rain, half an inch or so, in Rapid City. Highs on the final day of the Sturgis Rally will be around 90.

We have a better chance of rain showers across the region on Monday and Tuesday of next week, through it doesn’t look like the rain will be very heavy. The good news is that temperatures will be falling back near or even below normal – pleasantly in the low to mid 80s East River, and a little warmer in the west.

Temperatures look like they’ll remain near normal for the end of next week, though sunshine will dominate and rainfall chances will be little or none. And it looks like temperatures will be about the same – near normal – through the following weekend (August 20-21) and even into the 4th week of August.