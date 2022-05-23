We had a sunny start to the day, though clouds are trying to stream in from the south. Light showers will continue to be possible in the southern half of KELOLAND, with a few sprinkles in the northern half of KELOLAND. Temperatures are much cooler than normal, mostly in the 50s to low 60s.

2 PM

We’ll have light showers in the forecast overnight in eastern KELOLAND, with only a few sprinkles in the west.

Lows will be in the low to mid 40s, colder in Rapid City where skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, which is about ten degrees below normal. The east breeze will turn to the south, and there could be a few sprinkles in western and central South Dakota.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and even cooler in eastern KELOLAND, in the upper 50s to low 60s. A brisk NE breeze will make it feel even cooler. Rain is expected, but only a few tenths of an inch.

On Thursday we’ll clear out the skies and begin to warm back up. Eastern KELOLAND will be in the low to mid 70s, which is close to normal. We’ll hit the upper 70s to around 80 in the west.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, and we’ll tack on a few more degrees, to the upper 70s East River and the low 80s West River.

Saturday will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will also be possible, though the risk of severe weather looks fairly low at this point. Sunday will be slightly cooler, in the 70s to around 80, with a lesser chance of thunderstorms.

Monday (Memorial Day) may give us some lingering light showers. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 70s. With an incoming front, Rapid City will only reach the mid 60s.

Cool temperatures will continue through the first half of next week, but gradually warming back to normal for the first weekend of June.