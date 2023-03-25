We just can’t shake the cold air that continues to grip KELOLAND. Part of the problem is that we have a snowpack covering the NE half of KELOLAND. The other is that we’ll have northerly winds all day long.

Today will be partly sunny during the afternoon, with a light northerly breeze keeping temperatures below normal – in fact, about ten degrees below normal in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota, which lacks snow cover, will remain cool today as a result of a northerly wind and abundant cloud cover. There could also be some late day snow showers in the southwest corner of South Dakota.

Tomorrow will also be cool, in fact a few degrees cooler than Saturday, with a northerly wind continuing to blow. We will again have considerable cloud cover cutting off our March sunshine, with highs only in the upper 20s in NE South Dakota, and the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. There could be some snow showers West River, with only minor accumulations.

We’ll start next week on the cool side as well. We’ll have the 20s in northern South Dakota and the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. There could be some flurries on Monday, meaning little or no accumulation of any snowflakes.

Warmer air will try to push into KELOLAND for Wednesday through Friday. But the warmth will also come with a system that will bring us a mix of rain or snow. Currently it doesn’t look like we’ll see heavy accumulations of any snow, but it does look fairly likely we’ll see some moisture out of that system that will be with us for the final few days of March.