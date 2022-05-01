Widespread rainfall brought some much-needed moisture to much of central and eastern KELOLAND last night and this morning. Sioux Falls picked up 1.61”, Watertown 1.41”, Pierre .87”, Huron 1.78”, and Mitchell .83”. This afternoon skies have cleared in western and central South Dakota, with the cloud cover slowly eroding in Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor. With brisk NW winds, temperatures have been much colder than normal, in the 40s and 50s.

3 PM

Tonight the cloud cover will continue to break up in eastern KELOLAND, while the next system will bring a new batch of clouds in from the southwest. Lows will be in the 30s, with the northwest breeze turning to the east.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. A NE breeze will hold off attempts to warm up, though the breeze won’t be very strong. There could also be a few light showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, about ten degrees below normal for early May.

Tuesday should be a quiet day, with a gentle NE breeze under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees, with highs in the mid 50s. Rapid City will be breezier.

Clouds look to build back into the region on Wednesday, with a few more light showers possible – more likely West River. Temperatures will remain below normal, in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Thursday might also feature a few light rain showers, this time in SE KELOLAND, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sharply warmer air comes in on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s – near normal – in eastern KELOLAND, while the west should get into the low 70s.

Mom’s weekend will be even warmer – especially Saturday, which will be breezy with temperature soaring into the 70s. Sunday will also be warm, in the 70s, but that may help spark some Mother’s Day thunderstorms.