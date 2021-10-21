Cool Weather Trends Continue: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 21st

The storm system from yesterday left behind pockets of significant rain and a little snow. Huron picked a light coating of snow late yesterday and ended the day with nearly 1″ of moisture. Over 1″ fell in extreme NW IA and parts of SW MN.

Precipitation looks far lighter the next 24 to 48 hours. We expect a few clouds tonight that may keep temperatures just a little warmer than currently forecast. We also see a small system capable of producing some sprinkle or even a little snow tomorrow East River. If it does snow, it won’t last long.

Rain chances will return on Sunday as a larger system tracks to the south of KELOLAND.

The forecast remains cool today with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight looks chilly with lows in the 30s for several areas of KELOLAND.

A few passing clouds tomorrow could bring some passing sprinkles or snowflakes in the morning.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. We expect highs in the 60s again by Tuesday of next week.