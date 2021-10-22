Cool This Weekend; Rain Chances Pop Up Now and Again – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, October 22

With cloud cover dissipating, we’ll set the stage for a chilly and calm night.

Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll be able to fall well into the low 30s and upper 20s East River. Mid 30s are expected West River with a bit of fog possible.

Cloud cover increases across KELOLAND through the day on Saturday, but much of the day itself is dry. Toward the evening, however, we may see some showers build to the west.

Highs peak in the upper 40s along the SD/ND border, low to mid 50s further south and east, and low 60s to the southwest.

Rain spreads into central and southeastern KELOLAND by Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible to the southeast as well. To the north, a few flurries may mix into the equation with little to no accumulation expected.

Highs hold in the 40s to low/mid 50s.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet and partly to mostly cloudy note, with Monday and Tuesday featuring a modest warm-up.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll have additional rain chances building into the region with low pressure migrating eastward.

Though temperatures slightly back off a bit by the end of the week, but we’ll remain near to above average on the thermometer. In fact, above average temperatures may stick around into Halloween before we cool down for the start of November.