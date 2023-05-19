The smoke in the air is better today in much of KELOLAND, but we still see some haze with morning sun in Rapid City. Expect thicker smoke in the Black Hills region today compared to areas East River.

The weather looks dry the next couple of days as high pressure moves into KELOLAND.

Temperatures are chilly this morning and those numbers will stay cool for the day ahead. We expect highs only in the 50s across east central SD into western MN. We expect 30s around parts of eastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning, but a nice rebound in the afternoon.

Temperatures next week are looking warmer across KELOLAND. Highs should climb back into the 80s in most areas.

There are pockets of KELOLAND that remain below normal on May rainfall. These numbers will fall the next few days before rain chances increase later next week.

The 7-day trend is driest into central Minnesota into parts of Iowa.

Here are the details of the forecast.