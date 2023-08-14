Showers continue to dot the southeastern areas of KELOLAND. We’ve seen around .10″ to .20″ of rain since 4:30am in the Sioux Falls area. More showers will continue off and on through mid-morning.

The radar review from yesterday shows the spin with the rain and area of low pressure. We expect this system to continue to move southeast today.

The 24-hour rainfall totals have been heavy across northeastern KELOLAND, with over 2″ of rain in Aberdeen, Watertown, Sisseton, and Ortonville.

You can those numbers into the totals from Saturday across other areas of southern KELOLAND. The 2 day rain map has been helpful for drought conditions.

The fall-like temperatures from yesterday will continue 1 more day East River before hotter conditions return this week.

Futurecast takes the rain out of the picture this morning across the southeast, but the lingering clouds will limit temperatures in the southeast. Most areas should see 70s this afternoon across South Dakota. Expect warmer weather tomorrow, but hot weather will hold off until Wednesday.

Speaking of hot weather, we expect an extended period of hot and humid weather starting again on Friday and lasting into early next week. Most of the 7 day forecast is dry, so get set for a big change in the weather the next few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.