Even with a cold front continuing to push southeastward, we’ve been treated to a beautiful day across KELOLAND with seasonable temperatures. It has been a bit breezy East River, but that’s been the only blemish to an otherwise nice day.

Winds calm down tonight, allowing temperatures to fall a bit farther down the thermometer compared to last night under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows drop into the 30s with a few low 40s here and there.

Another wonderful day is on the way for your Monday, but it won’t be as seasonable. Temperatures do take a step backward compared to Sunday, but it won’t be all that windy and we keep the sunshine in place.

Highs range in the 50s East River with low/mid 60s West River.

We’ll have another rather nice day to be out and about on Tuesday for both sides of the river, as high pressure continues to hold steady. The grip, however, will begin to slip a bit out west. Regardless, it’ll be another pleasant day with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s East River with 60s and low 70s out west.

Cloud cover increases for the middle of the week, with late day and overnight rain moving in out west on Wednesday. This will be the leading edge of our next system which will impact much of the region as we head into the end of the work and school week.

Chances for rain push eastward as we go into Thursday, Friday and (To a lesser extent) Saturday, with cooler temperatures coming along for the ride. The extent of our rainfall will depend on where this low tracks, so keep an eye out for updates.

By the weekend, we clear out and stay cool before more seasonable weather moves back in beyond the 7 day forecast.