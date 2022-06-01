It’s a cool and quiet start to June in KELOLAND. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s for many this morning.

Wet weather will be on pause for now. That’s good for the very wet areas of northeastern SD, where rain totals are 200-300% of normal. Areas west of Pierre are still quite dry.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures into the middle and upper 60s today. Temperatures tomorrow do look warmer with highs into the 70s.

Rain chances will return to western SD starting late Friday. That chance of rain will spread east on Saturday. Severe weather is not an immediate concern, but we’ll continue to follow for any changes in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return later Sunday with another disturbance on the horizon into early next week.

The jet stream will favor a more “zonal” flow across the region. We can expect smaller system with more frequent periods of rain chances, along with below normal temperatures much of the time.

Those trends are clearly illustrated on the map below. Below normal temperatures may continue well into next week.