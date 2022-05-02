It’s a good thing we got that meaningful rain over the weekend. While there are a few rain events in the forecast this week, they look to be mostly of the showery (few tenths) type of events. Temperatures will remain a little on the cool side, at least until the weekend.

Today we’ve had mostly cloudy skies, stuck between the departing low pressure system from the weekend, and another low pressure system that will bring strong thunderstorms through the central US. A few rain showers should spill north into KELOLAND, in areas south of I-90. Temperatures are again on the cool side, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies here in eastern KELOLAND, while the skies clear out to the west. Temperatures will be in frosty territory, in the low to mid 30s, with a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be a brighter day. It will be partly cloudy and cool, with highs only in the upper 50s, with a light east breeze. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota, where there could be a few light evening showers.

Thicker clouds return on Wednesday, with a few light showers (under 1/10”). With a SE breeze we’ll warm slightly, to around 60 East River. With a better chance of rain showers in the west, highs will only be in the 50s.

Thursday is our best bet to get wet in Sioux Falls – but only a few tenths of an inch. Aberdeen and the north could also see some showers, while clouds break up in the west. Highs will still be a bit cooler than normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warmer air starts to return on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near normal, in the mid 60s East River, to the upper 60s to low 70s in the west.

Mom’s weekend will be even warmer – especially Saturday, which will be breezy with temperatures soaring into the 70s. Sunday will also be warm, in the 70s, but that may help spark some Mother’s Day thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms could linger into Monday as well. It looks like the first half of next week will remain mild, but then cool back to normal the second half of next week.