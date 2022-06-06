Clouds cover most of KELOLAND, and we’ve seen areas of showers (mostly light) working their way west to east through the area. Some thunderstorms with hail are still possible in southwestern into central South Dakota later today and tonight. Temperatures remain below normal for this time of year, mostly in the 60s.

2 pm

Through mid-afternoon, rainfall totals have been very light, well under an inch.

As of 2 pm

Tonight we’ll keep light to moderate showers in the forecast for eastern KELOLAND, with thunderstorms winding down in the west. Thanks to persistent clouds, we’ll remain in the 50s for overnight lows, with a light northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be another partly to mostly cloudy day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. More showers or thundershowers will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated – with the possible exception of southwestern South Dakota. Winds will be light.

There will be some lingering early morning showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Wednesday, but the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will continue on the cool side, in the low 70s, with a northwest breeze.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more late day showers or thundershowers. But they will be moisture starved, and we do not expect severe weather. Thursday will again be in the low 70s. If we have the timing of the waves in the atmosphere right, Friday should be partly cloudy and a degree or two warmer.

Warmer, summer like temperatures return for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with the upper 70s East River, and the mid 80s West River. Sunday will be even warmer, in the low to mid 80s. That could spark some thunderstorms late in the day. In fact, we could get some severe weather Sunday night and Monday as a cold front approaches from the west.

After a brief cooldown, temperatures look like they’ll warm back to the 80s for the second half of next week through the weekend (June 18-19).