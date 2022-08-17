It is a grade A day across KELOLAND, with abundant sunshine, light winds, dry air, and seasonally pleasant temperatures.

2 PM

Skies will be mostly clear across southern KELOLAND tonight, while an incoming front dropping down from the northwest will give us a chance of showers or weak thundershowers in central and NE South Dakota toward morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll call tomorrow partly cloudy, though at times the clouds could be thicker as showers or weak thundershowers work their way through central and eastern South Dakota. A southwest breeze will change to the northwest as the front comes through. Showers will be possible both in the morning and again during the afternoon as the temperatures heat up. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s East River with the rain, while sunshine will break out in the west where highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll have another chance at light to moderate showers on Friday, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Friday will be much cooler behind that cold front. Highs will be very autumn-like, in the low 70s East River while it warms near 80 in the west, where skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a lingering chance of light showers on Saturday East River. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry and pleasant. Saturday will bring the mid 70s East River, and around 80 in the west. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer, in the upper 70s in the east and the mid 80s in the west.

Next week looks similar, mainly dry. The pattern we have settling in looks like it will keep temperatures near- or cooler than normal (low 80s East River) through almost the end of August.