It’s a foggy start to the day in Eureka. We’ve had lots of moisture in that area from the past couple of storms.

You can see new areas of showers moving across Nebraska, with a little snow in the southern Black Hills.

This system won’t impact KELOLAND nearly as much as the one this weekend. Widespread 1-3″ rain totals fell in much of eastern KELOLAND. Those that missed the heavier rain will see more chances in the extended forecast. Those that are too wet may dry out a bit this week in the far northeast, but it will stay cool the in the short-term forecast.

This map reflect the total trend for March and April. It has been much wetter in the north and driest in the far southeast.

If you thought April was a windy month, you are correct. By total number of hours above 20 mph, nothing in the record books is even close to this April. Records, not all of them complete, go back to 1943 in Sioux Falls on this statistic.

The ground is still cold. 4″ soil temps in the 40s are way too chilly. Watertown is still at 38 degrees.

At least the weekend is looking warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s east and few 80s west?

Until then, today still looks cool. Showers will be likely along the SD-NE border. Areas will more sunshine will be the warmest. The showers affect some of the spots missed by the heavier rain this past weekend. If you live south of a Yankton to Le Mars, Iowa line, a few totals of .25-.50″ are not out of the question.

Temperature will be moderating later this week. While that’s good news, we expect a big storm next week as a sharply colder pattern emerges in the Rockies. We’ll have much to watch with the battle ground of cold verse warmth across the mid section of the nation after Mother’s Day weekend.

You can see the animation below shows the busy forecast, with 2 system moving through the plains this week. While most of the rain stays south, we expect a broader zone of rain early next week. This could be a rather large severe weather situation in the plains, with Rockies snow expected. That snow outlook may involve the Black Hills at some point beyond May 9th.

You can see the snow forecast on the European model the next 10 days.

The plains as a whole will stay wet the next 10 days. Farmers will need to take advantage of any dry windows to get some planting accomplished. We’ll keep you posted.