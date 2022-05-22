High pressure was able to give the region a mainly pleasant second half of the weekend, despite a few renegade showers that crashed the party now and again.

Overnight conditions stay mainly quiet, though could cover will begin to move in with some showers developing as well. Chances for rain will be more likely further south and west.

Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s…certainly chilly for this time of year, but not as cold as previous nights.

Cloud cover sticks by Monday, with rain on the way as well. We may even hear an isolated rumble of thunder at times.

Temperatures stay around 10 degrees below average for the later part of May, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Spotty showers are possible at times through midweek. Though there won’t be any wash-outs, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Tuesday’s highs hold steady in the low 60s.

Below average high temperatures will stick around through Wednesday, but change is on the way.

The later part of the week will feature warmer temperatures finally coming back into the region. 70s and 80s take over with high pressure and an associated ridge setting up shop through Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms may be possible by the second half of the weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures are favored.