Cool Down Tomorrow, Dry 7 Day Forecast Continues- Storm Center Update: Wednesday AM, August 11th

Another dry day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. Winds from the northwest will be common once again for much of the region.

You can see some passing showers in Minnesota last night. Much of the 7 day forecast remains dry.

It was in the 90s in many areas of KELOLAND yesterday with 95 in Pierre and 96 at Mobridge as the drought problems continue.

We don’t see much relief for rain the next few days. We see the pattern from the northwest remaining mainly dry.

Speaking of the rain pattern, here is the 7 day trend map. You can see the below normal region painted right over KELOLAND.

However, take a look at the 7-14 day outlook. We see better chances of rain here by the end of next week, so keep watching for more information on that subject.

In the meantime, we see highs in the 80s east and 90s west and central today.

Look for lows tonight into the 60s for much of KELOLAND with dry skies.

You can see the cooler weather for tomorrow. Highs should stay in the mid 70s for Watertown.

The 7 day forecast will stay dry for now with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s early next week.