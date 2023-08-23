SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another hot day in KELOLAND. Northcentral and Northeastern KELOLAND have stayed cooler due to thick cloud cover. The clouds are starting to break up so the heat will set in.

As of 2 PM

The combination of heat and humidity has been the biggest issue across KELOLAND. The heat index values, or what the air feels like, have been in the 90s and 100s in the southern half of KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

The Heat Advisory, in orange, remains in effect through this evening. Some heat index values could reach 104. Some of the Excessive Heat Warning expires late this evening, and some expires tomorrow evening. The heat index values in the Warning could reach 110.

For tonight, we will have partly to mostly clear skies. The winds will be light from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop to the 60s and low 70s. Southeastern KELOLAND could keep heat index values near 75 overnight.

Tomorrow starts a cool down. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today. High temperatures will still be in the 80s and 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will stay light mainly from the northeast. We could see a few sprinkles tomorrow afternoon mainly along and south of I-90. There is a better chance of thunderstorms in the Black Hills by tomorrow afternoon.

Cooler temperatures yet by Friday. High temperatures will be in the 80s. There is a chance of morning rain and thunderstorms in the southern half of KELOLAND. We will have a stronger north wind for the day.

The 7-day forecast will remain mostly dry but temperatures will return closer to normal. This weekend brings an isolated chance of thunderstorms to Rapid City and the Black Hills. Highs will be normal this weekend. We do slightly warm up by the middle to end of the week, but not as hot as it has been. Skies will stay dry for the first half of the week.