SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s been a very warm afternoon across KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND has seen temperatures into the 80s and cooling off the further north and west you travel with temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

4 PM

Remaining on the warmer side in eastern KELOLAND with overnight lows into the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the 40s for central and western South Dakota. We will have partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

Eastern KELOLAND can see highs for Sunday into the 70s and 80s again which could bring more near record temperatures in south eastern KELOLAND. Cooling off in central South Dakota with highs into the 60s and near 70°. Western South Dakota has highs only in the 50s which is much like average. Winds will pick up throughout the day for everyone as well. Central and western South Dakota has a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm throughout the day.

Sunday night into Monday morning we could see some thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND that may even become severe with hail and damaging winds. This area to watch in from the James River Valley and points east.

Monday is much cooler for everyone with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Rapid City and portions of the Black Hills could see a wintery mix of precipitation throughout the day. Stronger north to northwest winds will help bring in those cooler temperatures.

The 7 day forecast shows that major cool down for the new work week. Average highs for this time of year in South Dakota is mid to upper 50s even nearing the 60° mark. After picking up the wind on Sunday we keep the wind through Monday. We can see another chance of rain showers coming on Thursday.