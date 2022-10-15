SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — South eastern KELOLAND has been well above average today for high temperatures. Afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid 60s for south eastern and parts of central South Dakota. Winds have been on the breezier side throughout the afternoon as well.

4 PM

Tonights lows will be on the mild side across southern South Dakota with temperatures into the upper 30s. Cooler overnight lows in northern KELOLAND with temperatures into the low 30s. We will remain on the cloudy side with a light breeze.

Sunday will be a little cooler with highs only into the mid 40s to mid 50s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the second half of the weekend. We will also regain the north to northwest wind throughout the day on Sunday with winds 15 to 25 MPH.

The first half of the seven day forecast cools us down with highs only in the 40s and 50s. By Wednesday and into the second half of the week we will slowly work on a warming trend with highs nearing 70° for next weekend. Overnight lows could deep into the teens again for portions of northeastern KELOLAND Monday into Tuesday.