Last week we told you to expect below normal temperatures through the first few days of May. Unfortunately, that has come to pass and we still expect cold weather for the next several days. Today, in fact, we started the day with record or near record low temperatures.

This afternoon there is abundant sunshine across KELOLAND, but we just can’t warm up in the eastern and central parts of South Dakota. An easterly breeze is fighting off the sun’s warming rays, so we’re in the 40s and 50s, while Rapid City has made it into the low 60s.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, with easterly winds picking up a bit. Temperatures won’t be as cold as this morning, holding in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. Brisk easterly winds will again fight off any warming, with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to low 60s, just shy of normal for late April.

Clouds will increase on Thursday as low pressure develops along the Nebraska border, keeping us on the cold side of the front with an easterly breeze. Temperatures will again be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some rain showers, but they should be fairly light.

Stronger low pressure will move across KELOALND Friday and Saturday. It will increase the winds, but it will also draw in moist air – and finally, what looks like a good setup for much needed, widespread rainfall. We have rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday and Saturday, and current forecast models give us a broad area of one to two inches – or more – of rainfall Friday and Saturday. Clouds will be thick both days, and temperatures will top out in the 50s to low 60s as a result.

One other thing about the incoming rain and thunderstorms. It looks like the severe weather risk will be fairly low for us, with stronger storms a bit to our south in Nebraska. In Rapid City, there some snowfall due to the cool air in place.

Sunday, the first day of May, will start with some lingering rain. It will be a cloudy and breezy day, with highs only in the 40s to low 50s, more than ten degrees below normal for the first day of the month.

There could be a few more showers in unsettled conditions Monday and Tuesday. After that, it looks like temperatures will struggle to warm back to normal for the first full weekend of May (the 7th-8th).