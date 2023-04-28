SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon is windy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures are in the 50s this afternoon. The winds have remained strong from the north through the afternoon. The clouds are trying to break up in eastern and central KELOLAND, but there is a light snow in the Black Hills.

2 PM

If we compare the current afternoon temperatures to the same time yesterday we are colder. Southern KELOLAND is 10 to 15 degrees colder than yesterday. Spencer, Iowa is 20° colder than yesterday at this time.

2 PM

For tonight we get a break in the wind. With partly cloudy skies we will stay chilly. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s and low 40s.

The winds return tomorrow from the northwest. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than today in the 50s and 60s. It will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day. Eastern KELOLAND, mainly along and east of the James River, could see sprinkles or light rain showers through the morning and afternoon for your Saturday. These will bring a couple tenths of an inch total.

The winds will slowly decrease starting in western South Dakota on Sunday, but eastern KELOLAND will remain windy. High temperatures will be in the 50s for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will try to bring in partly to mostly sunny skies.

After this weekend the 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. Rapid City and western South Dakota could see rain showers on Thursday and Friday. May comes in with less wind and a warmup. Highs will reach the 70s by Wednesday. Next weekend will have a brief cooldown to normal temperatures, but warming above normal again the following week.