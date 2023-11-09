Another batch of windy weather is heading into KELOLAND today with highs in the 40s and lower 50s across the region, more typical for early to mid November.

Highs yesterday still reached into the 50s in most of KELOLAND. The next 2 days will be cooler.

Peak wind gusts were over 40 mph across much of KELOLAND yesterday. We’ll see gusts of 20-40mph today.

You can see the wind forecast today on the map below. We expect those stronger daytime winds to decrease overnight.

The hourly temperature map shows the cooler weather today and tomorrow. We’ll see the coldest weather arriving tomorrow across the region, with highs struggling to hit 40 in Watertown.

The weekend will feature moderating temperatures, a trend that will last for several more days as above normal readings rule the plains next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.